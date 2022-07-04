Ewloe Gypsy and Traveller site plans backed for approval despite almost 100 objections

Plans to create a Gypsy and Traveller site in a Flintshire village look set to be approved despite attracting almost 100 objections.

The proposals to change the use of land at Church Lane in Ewloe to accommodate one static caravan and a touring caravan were submitted in June, 2020.

The application was put forward by James Doran to house his family after it was claimed there was a lack of sites in the area for members of the Gypsy and Traveller community.

It would also result in the creation of a water treatment plant and parking space for two cars.

A total of 95 objections have been lodged against the scheme after residents raised concerns over the impact on road safety and the surrounding countryside.

However, 103 letters were also received in support of the proposals, which have now been recommended to go ahead by a senior planning official from Flintshire Council.

Hawarden Aston ward councillor Helen Brown is among those who have spoken out against the plans.

In her submissions to the local authority, the independent politician said there was no need for a further Gypsy and Traveller site in the area.

She said: “There’s no unmet need within Flintshire. We currently have 14 sites within Flintshire and there are currently two separate planning applications to extend sites in Hope and in Ewloe.

“We believe there is a full planning application for the Holywell area.

“Also, the council will be extending its own site in Queensferry by up to 30 plots.

“The point of access at Church Lane, the nearest public highway, is via an unmade and unadopted track.

“It’s substandard at the junction layout to serve as a means of access for any further developments.”

In a statement previously entered on Mr Doran’s behalf, a planning agent said his family needed somewhere to live as they were homeless.

Joseph Jones said there was “an under supply” of Traveller sites in the county, which should weigh in favour of the application.

The council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said the authority should also consider the interests of any children living at the site.

In a report recommending the proposals for approval, he said: “The site represents a sustainable location, appropriate for the level of development proposed and in addressing a specific housing need.

“As the residents of the site will include a child the proposal has been assessed with due regard to their best interests.

“It is considered that the proposal would offer the consistent access to education and health care which would be in the best interests of the child.

“The benefits of enabling the provision of a stable and secure environment is a material consideration of significance in the planning balance.”

The proposals will be considered at a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, July 6.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).