Planning: 24-bedroom golf lodge approved for Northop Country Park

Plans to create a 24-bedroom golf lodge in Northop Country Park have been approved after concerns about stray golf balls were addressed.

The proposals were submitted by Paddock Inns Ltd, which runs the Celtic Arms near Northop Golf Club, in July last year.

The company said it would help to boost the business after it struggled during the Covid pandemic.

Two letters of objection were received against the application because of fears over the risk of stray golf balls from the neighbouring course hitting pedestrians and vehicles.

However, the scheme has now been given the green light by a planning official from Flintshire Council after a health and safety assessment had been carried out to address the issue.

In a report, Mark Harris said: “The principle of the proposed development which supplements existing tourism and recreational facilities at Northop Country Park is supported subject to the safeguarding of relevant development management considerations.

“Amended plans submitted in progression of the application have secured an improved design.

“The application is also supported by a health and safety risk assessment recognising it is located adjacent to the Northop Country Park Golf Course.

“It is important to ensure that any development secures the retention of existing trees and hedgerows, secures biodiversity net benefit and a satisfactory drainage strategy. These can be secured by the imposition of planning conditions.”

The site earmarked for the development is currently used as car parking at the Celtic Arms restaurant.

The plans will see a minimum of 24 parking spaces provided for people staying in the lodges, along with three other spaces.

In a design and access statement submitted alongside the application, agents representing Paddock Inns Ltd said: “The addition of a golf lodge as an extension of the existing proven successful business will not only strengthen The Celtic Arms as an economical and sustainable business but also help sustain Northop Golf Course through providing golf lodge accommodation.

“Like all Welsh businesses, the Celtic Arms hotel struggled through the pandemic and not only survived but is looking to invest in the future of the site, securing local jobs and investing in jobs.

“Covid and the increased cost of living, people are staying in the UK and not venturing abroad.

“Providing a golf lodge with good quality, reasonably priced accommodation on the site provides an excellent opportunity to offer golfing breaks and fine dining as well as enjoying the beautiful tranquillity of Northop County Park.”

The application was approved using delegated powers given to officers to determine minor applications.

proposals were submitted by Paddock Inns Ltd, which runs the Celtic Arms near Northop Golf Club, in July last year.

The proposals were submitted by Paddock Inns Ltd, which runs the Celtic Arms near Northop Golf Club, in July last year.

The company said it would help to boost the business after it struggled during the Covid pandemic.

Two letters of objection were received against the application because of fears over the risk of stray golf balls from the neighbouring course hitting pedestrians and vehicles.

However, the scheme has now been given the green light by a planning official from Flintshire Council after a health and safety assessment had been carried out to address the issue.

In a report, Mark Harris said: “The principle of the proposed development which supplements existing tourism and recreational facilities at Northop Country Park is supported subject to the safeguarding of relevant development management considerations.

“Amended plans submitted in progression of the application have secured an improved design.

“The application is also supported by a health and safety risk assessment recognising it is located adjacent to the Northop Country Park Golf Course.

“It is important to ensure that any development secures the retention of existing trees and hedgerows, secures biodiversity net benefit and a satisfactory drainage strategy. These can be secured by the imposition of planning conditions.”

The site earmarked for the development is currently used as car parking at the Celtic Arms restaurant.

The plans will see a minimum of 24 parking spaces provided for people staying in the lodges, along with three other spaces.

In a design and access statement submitted alongside the application, agents representing Paddock Inns Ltd said: “The addition of a golf lodge as an extension of the existing proven successful business will not only strengthen The Celtic Arms as an economical and sustainable business but also help sustain Northop Golf Course through providing golf lodge accommodation.

“Like all Welsh businesses, the Celtic Arms hotel struggled through the pandemic and not only survived but is looking to invest in the future of the site, securing local jobs and investing in jobs.

“Covid and the increased cost of living, people are staying in the UK and not venturing abroad.

“Providing a golf lodge with good quality, reasonably priced accommodation on the site provides an excellent opportunity to offer golfing breaks and fine dining as well as enjoying the beautiful tranquillity of Northop County Park.”

The application was approved using delegated powers given to officers to determine minor applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter