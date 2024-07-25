Senedd to be recalled from summer break to nominate new First Minister on 6th August

The Welsh Parliament, the Senedd, has been recalled from its summer break to nominate a new First Minister following the resignation of Vaughan Gething MS.

As it stands, Health Minister Eluned Morgan is set to take the top political job on Tuesday, August 6th.

In a statement, the current First Minister Vaughan Gething MS said, “I have today written to the Llywydd, in accordance with Standing Order 12.3, to request arrangements are made to recall the Senedd on 6 August to nominate a new First Minister. This is subject to receiving His Majesty the King’s acceptance of my formal offer of resignation.”

Eluned Morgan emerged as the sole nominee for the Welsh Labour leader role, confirming her position as the party’s nomination for First Minister.

The process for nominating a new First Minister involves a democratic vote in the Senedd.

The Llywydd, or speaker of the Senedd, will then recommend the appointment to the King, who has the final authority to formally fill the position. The Senedd is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 11:00.

Elin Jones MS, the Llywydd of the Senedd, commented, “I received a request from the First Minister to recall the Senedd for Members to nominate the next person to take on the role of First Minister of Wales. I have agreed to the request and I have written to Members of the Senedd to inform them of the recall.”

Recalling the Senedd during recess is a rare event, reserved for issues of national significance.

In its 25-year history, the Senedd has previously been recalled to discuss the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit, and the future of the steel industry.

This marks the first time it will convene during recess to nominate a new First Minister.

The upcoming meeting will be hybrid, allowing some Members to be present in the Siambr, the debating chamber, while others participate virtually.

The public can watch proceedings from the viewing gallery or live on senedd.tv.

Ahead of the meeting, Vaughan Gething will need to formally submit his resignation to the King.

Once accepted, the Llywydd will notify the Senedd, allowing the nomination process to proceed.

During the meeting, the Llywydd will invite nominations for First Minister from Members of the Senedd.

If multiple candidates are nominated, a roll call vote will determine the new First Minister.

The Llywydd will then recommend the chosen nominee to the King for formal appointment.

Following this, the new First Minister will select Members of the Senedd to serve as ministers in the Cabinet.

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, responded to the recall news, saying, “I am grateful to the First Minister for heeding Welsh Conservative calls to recall the Senedd to give Wales some much-needed stability.”

“Considering the chaos that has engulfed the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay, you would have thought they would have brought this decision forward by bringing in an earlier recall to give Wales that stability.”

“Given that Eluned Morgan’s delivery as Health Minister was questionable, you would have also thought that she would want to get going straight away by being elected by the Senedd as First Minister.”