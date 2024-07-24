The Cottage Nursing Home in Mold set to reopen

The Cottage Nursing Home in Mold is set to reopen its doors to residents within the next few weeks.

Staff are already on site, undergoing training in preparation for the official opening day.

The Rosewood Healthcare Group, a boutique care provider focused on small community living, recently purchased and redeveloped the building, having acquired it two years ago.

George Khanijau, Director at Rosewood Healthcare Group, commented, “The Cottage has always had a fantastic reputation in Mold, built on strong connections with residents and the local community. We are thrilled to be reopening the home at a time when specialised nursing and dementia care is in short supply in Flintshire.”

The Rosewood Healthcare Group has spent the last 18 months transforming the care home into a 47-bed, en-suite facility. Specialising in nursing and dementia care, the home is spread over two floors with easy access to communal areas, landscaped gardens, and views of Mold and the surrounding countryside.

On Friday, 19th July, Mayor of Mold Councillor Brian Lloyd visited the redeveloped home and met with Cath Peach, the Cottage’s Commissioning Manager, and her team.

Cath, who has worked at The Cottage for over 30 years under its previous ownership, expressed her excitement about the reopening. “I am so pleased for The Cottage to be opening again. It has taken a while, what with one thing and another, but we are now ready to welcome new residents and provide a high standard of care in a happy, homely environment. We currently have a team of 30 enthusiastic staff members; 25 of which are new and 5 who have previously worked at the home. The team are all very keen to do what they do best – which is care.”

Mayor Brian Lloyd added, “I was delighted to attend on Friday to meet with Cath and the team. The redevelopment work of the home is top notch, it really is looking good. All rooms now have en-suites with showers and beautiful furnishings to finish off, and the home will be able to take 47 residents.”