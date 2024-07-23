Eluned Morgan set for First Minister job – likely to stand unopposed

Eluned Morgan is set to be unopposed as she stands for the Welsh Labour leadership role, and thus First Minister.

Over the last 72 hours a vast number of Labour MSs (23) have declared they are backing Morgan, including Clwyd South MS Ken Skates who had been tipped to stand.

As a result a full on contested leadership process looks like it will not take place, as we saw between Vaughan Gething and Jeremy Miles recently.

Welsh Labour did publish a timeline that would have seen Gething remain as First Minister through to September however if there is no competitive election process that looking likely to be curtailed and the Senedd could be recalled to nominate, then vote, on a new First Minister – before the result is sent to the King for his sign off.

Morgan announced she was standing on what she branded a “joint unity ticket” with Huw Irranca-Davies MS her deputy-to-be.

The Welsh Conservatives said they have called for a recall of the Senedd to appoint a new First Minister, “given the likelihood of the Welsh Labour leadership coronation of Eluned Morgan”

Andrew Davies MS, said “Wales has faced political paralysis and Labour infighting for too long, we need certainty and we need it fast.

“It is becoming clear that Labour in Wales will have a new leader very soon, but Eluned Morgan has presided over the longest waiting lists on record and they’re still growing on her watch. Is this really the best that Labour can do?

“The Welsh Conservatives are calling for a recall of the Senedd to give Wales greater stability. Wales should not be without a functioning government for months over the summer.”

Plaid Cymru responded to the launch of Eluned Morgan’s Labour in Wales leadership campaign in the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show saying the process was “detracting from the important conversations that need to be had” at the show.

Llyr Gruffydd MS said: “Eluned Morgan used the Royal Welsh show as a platform to launch her Labour leadership campaign. This dominating Labour saga is detracting from the important conversations that need to be had at the most important event in Wales’ rural calendar, and in her interviews so far, little mention has been given as to how a Welsh Labour Government intends to get to grips with the very real issues that led to mass protests from farmers in Wales earlier this year.

“While Labour is more worried about healing its wounds than moving Wales forward, Plaid Cymru is serious about engaging with our farmers. Our rural economy and culture are nothing without them, yet governments in both Cardiff and London have ignored this fact for too long.

“Labour in Cardiff have been out of touch with the concerns of our farmers, from the Sustainable Farming Scheme, to NVZs to TB. But following the General Election, Labour in Westminster now have an opportunity to reset the relationship with our agriculture sector. That should be the priority, and to do that, the shortfall in the annual budget for agriculture to support food production, nature conservation and climate action must be addressed.

“Farmers are being asked to do more with less amidst pressures like TB, NVZs, Brexit, and the cost-of-living crisis. Plaid Cymru is committed to ensuring our farmers receive the financial support they deserve to sustain their vital contributions to Wales. Labour must focus on supporting our agricultural community to ensure the sustainable future of Welsh farming.”