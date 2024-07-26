Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 26th Jul 2024

Burglars steal collection box from Flintshire church

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a Flintshire church.

The theft took place at St Mary’s Church in Treuddyn on the night of July 23rd.

The offenders broke into the church and stole a collection box containing donations.

In their attempt to steal another collection box, they caused significant damage but were unable to remove it.

A police spokesperson commented, “It’s likely that the stolen donation box has been disposed of somewhere locally once it was emptied. If you happen to see one whilst out and about, please let us know.”

Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Reports can be made via the webchat on the North Wales Police website or through a private message on the NWP South Flintshire Facebook page, quoting reference 24000645839.

