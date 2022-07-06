North Wales driver arrested on birthday after trying to play ‘musical chairs’ following police stop

Deeside.com > News Denbighshire

A driver was arrested on his 30th birthday after trying to play a game of “musical chairs” following a police stop in North Wales.

The man was spotted behind the wheel of a car travelling on the A5 near to the Rhug Estate on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle came to the attention of officers as he did not appear to be covered on its insurance policy.

The driver and a female passenger were then seen attempting to swap seats as policed pulled the car over.

The man was later arrested for a number of offences after testing positive for drugs to complete a not-so-happy birthday.

Members of the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said on Facebook: “The below car was spotted by ourselves whilst we were on #OpDarwen patrols on the A5 near to the Rhug estate on Sunday afternoon, due to the fact the male driver didn’t appear on an insurance policy.

“Prior to stopping the car, it stopped of its own accord, with both the front passenger (female) and driver (male) trying to swap seats before we caught up with them. Bad move.

“Needless to say the male driver was arrested after testing positive for drugs, disqualified driving and for driving with no insurance. No wonder he wanted to play musical chairs.

“The front seat passenger was reported for no insurance and for allowing the driver to drive the vehicle.

“It was also the driver’s 30th birthday that day…what a way to spend your birthday…in custody.”

 



