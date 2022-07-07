Decision over Ewloe Gypsy and Traveller site plans placed on hold

A decision over plans to create a Gypsy and Traveller site in a Flintshire village has been put on hold.

Proposals to accommodate one static caravan and a touring caravan on land at Church Lane in Ewloe attracted almost 100 objections from concerned residents.

The application was put forward by James Doran to house his family in June 2020 after it was claimed there was a lack of sites in the area for members of the Gypsy and Traveller community.

The scheme was recommended to go ahead by a senior official from Flintshire Council ahead of a planning committee meeting held this afternoon (Wednesday, July 6).

However, it was pulled from the agenda at the eleventh hour after a number of late comments were put forward to the local authority by opponents of the proposals.

Explaining the reason for the deferral, Andrew Farrow, chief planning officer, said: “If you’ve had the opportunity to open up the late observations, you will see they’re quite extensive.

“We did receive a late submission yesterday from the objectors to this application.

“It’s pertinent to the consideration of the application that we take some time to reflect in terms of what’s been submitted there.

“Therefore, I’m suggesting it’s the safest course of action to defer the determination of this application until a later date until we’ve addressed that within the committee report rather than dealing with it through the debate at committee today.”

A total of 95 objections were previously lodged against the scheme after residents raised concerns over the impact on road safety and the surrounding countryside.

Around 103 letters were also received in support of the proposals, which were backed for approval by Mr Farrow.

Hawarden Aston ward councillor Helen Brown was among those who spoke out against the plans before the meeting.

In her submissions to the council, the independent politician said there was no need for a further Gypsy and Traveller site in the area.

She said: “There’s no unmet need within Flintshire. We currently have 14 sites within Flintshire and there are currently two separate planning applications to extend sites in Hope and in Ewloe.

“We believe there is a full planning application for the Holywell area.

“Also, the council will be extending its own site in Queensferry by up to 30 plots.”

But Mr Farrow said in a report that the authority should consider the interests of children living at the site.

He described the site as a “sustainable location” for development which would meet a specific need for housing.

The proposals will now be considered at a later date after members agreed to defer the application.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

