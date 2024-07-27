Fifteen flintshire families receive support ‘love from Anwyl’

A Deeside homebuilder has donated food vouchers to a scheme supporting vulnerable families in Flintshire.

Groundwork North Wales successfully applied to the ‘Love from Anwyl’ fund, set up by Anwyl Homes to help the community around its Summers Bridge development in Deeside.

The £525 donation has been used towards food vouchers as part of Groundwork North Wales’s Energy Project, which assists families struggling to pay energy bills.

Lorna Crawshaw, head of community programmes & partnerships at Groundwork North Wales said: “The funds from Anwyl have enabled us to support single parent families in Deeside who are living in hardship, by providing them with food vouchers to support their wellbeing.

“Our energy project also helps households living in fuel poverty by providing domestic energy-saving advice and small energy-saving measures such as draught excluders, LED lightbulbs, air fryers and heated blankets. However, in today’s economic climate we are finding that people are often already saving as much as they can by cutting back on essentials like energy and food, including parents skipping meals to feed their children. So, in many cases, more immediate support is needed to relieve these households’ hardship.”

With Anwyl’s funding the charity has been able to provide £35 of supermarket vouchers to 15 vulnerable families. The charity has also provided those households with advice on energy usage, enabling them to make cost savings through small energy efficiency measures and behaviour change.

Graeme Gibb, sales director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said: “Groundwork North Wales are doing vital work to support families in the Deeside area through the cost-of-living crisis. We have such admiration for the wide variety of help they provide, not only to those experiencing financial difficulties but also around mental health and wellbeing.”

Groundwork North Wales works alongside local communities, public bodies, private companies and other voluntary sector organisations to support communities in need. Its projects tackle environmental issues and provide support to some of the most vulnerable members of society.