Police seek help for Shotton pedestrian incident

North Flintshire police are appealing to the public for assistance in two separate incidents that occurred recently.

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward and review any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the events.

The first incident took place on Chester Road West, Shotton, between Ash Grove and Park Avenue, on 22 June 2024, between 5.30 pm and 6 pm.

A silver vehicle is alleged to have mounted the pavement and struck a pedestrian.

The reference number for this incident is 24000551184.

The second incident occurred on 5 July 2024, at around 3.30 pm at the junction of Chester Street and Castle Road, near a bus stop in Flint.

This case involves an alleged assault where a male was reportedly involved in an attack on a female.

The reference number for this incident is 24000589933.

Officers are requesting anyone who witnessed these incidents or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them by calling 101 and quoting the respective reference numbers.