Shotton’s Deeside Home Care in Top 20 for 2024

A Flintshire home care team is celebrating after being recognised once again as one of the top-rated care agencies in Wales, according to the website www.homecare.co.uk.

Based in Shotton, Deeside Home Care has secured a prestigious place in the ‘Top 20 Recommended Home Care Agencies Awards for 2024’.

The homecare.co.uk Awards celebrate the most recommended agencies across each region of the UK, with the rankings based on recommendations from service users, their families, and friends.

Deeside Home Care faced fierce competition, with its high ranking reflecting the numerous positive reviews received over the past year.

Owners Natalie Marshall and Jacqui Jones, who launched the family business 12 years ago, are delighted with the accolade, which they attribute to the consistently high standard of care delivered by their team.

Natalie expressed their joy, saying, “We are thrilled that once again our hard work and person-centred care has been recognised in the Awards. As a team, we work hard and are dedicated to our service users. This Award demonstrates our commitment to delivering excellent care and support and is a fantastic endorsement of the high standards of care we offer. We are very proud to receive this award again.”

Amid a period of growth, the agency is currently recruiting carers in the Deeside area.

Natalie emphasised the rewarding nature of the job, stating, “Working in care is a very rewarding job and gives people an opportunity to carve a career for themselves.

Deeside Home Care provides services to adults and older people across the Deeside and Flintshire area, catering to individuals with various support needs, including physical disabilities, mental health conditions, dementia, learning disabilities, and sensory impairments.

This latest recognition highlights Deeside Home Care’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care and support to the community.

Deeside Home Care is currently seeking those with care experience who are “kind, committed, and reliable, with excellent communication skills and a genuine passion for caring for others.”

Interested individuals can contact Natalie during office hours at 01244 812435.