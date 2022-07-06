Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Jul 2022

Updated: Rail lines between Shotton and Chester blocked due the theft of signalling cable

Update: Transport for Wales has disruption is now expected until 12:00pm

Earlier Report: The railway line between Shotton and Chester is blocked this morning due to the theft of signalling cable.

Transport for Wales has said the disruption is expected until 9am.

National Rail website states: “Theft of some signalling cables between Chester and Shotton means all lines between these stations are currently blocked.”

“Trains are currently unable to run between Chester and Rhyl. Disruption is expected until 09:00.”

“Rail replacement transport has been requested to run between Chester and Rhyl.”

“A limited rail service will operate between Rhyl and Holyhead.”

The theft of metal is a big problem for the railway as thieves target signalling cables, overhead power lines and even metal fences to sell for scrap.

Rail network is designed to fail safe, which means that when a cable is cut trains are brought to a standstill.

Network Rail says “This protects passengers but can lead to lengthy, frustrating delays while the problem is found and fixed safely.”

You can help by reporting suspicious behaviour on the tracks to the British Transport Police:

  • 0800 40 50 40
  • Text 61016
  • In an emergency call 999

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation.

Keep your ticket to accompany any claim.

For more information please visit https://tfwrail.wales/delay-compensation where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.



