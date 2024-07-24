Holywell youth project praised North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin recently visited Holywell to commend the success of a local initiative aimed at preventing antisocial behaviour. Funded by the Your Community, Your Choice (YCYC) fund, the project has been positively impacting the community for over a year.

The YCYC fund, a collaboration between the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT), and North Wales Police, supports grassroots organisations across the region.

The fund’s financial backing partially comes from money seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act, supplemented by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Since its inception eleven years ago, nearly £600,000 has been awarded to almost 200 projects dedicated to reducing crime and supporting the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan priorities.

The Holywell initiative focuses on steering young people away from crime by providing a safe, informal space where they can engage in various activities.

These include sports, arts and crafts, outdoor adventures, and community involvement, all designed with input from the young participants.

The project works closely with key agencies and volunteers to engage young people and foster better community relationships.

During his visit to Holywell’s Leisure Centre, Andy Dunbobbin met with Holywell Town Mayor Linda Corbett, Town Council Deputy Clerk Martin Fearnley, and North Wales Police Area Inspector for Flintshire North Wesley Williams to discuss the project’s progress.

The Police and Crime Commissioner expressed his pride in the project’s success, stating, “I’m proud to see how this project has flourished over the past year in Holywell. By providing funding through the Your Community, Your Choice initiative, we’ve been able to support a programme that truly makes a difference in young people’s lives and contributes to a safer community.”

Mayor Linda Corbett shared her appreciation, saying, “I would like to show my appreciation to all agencies involved with the Your Community, Your Choice project. It has worked well within Holywell; for example, youth engagement has increased and antisocial behaviour has been brought to an even lower level.”

Town Council Deputy Clerk Martin Fearnley highlighted the project’s impact, stating, “We’re extremely thankful for the funding received from the Your Community, Your Choice fund. This support has enabled us to create a programme that addresses the specific needs of our young people and helps build a stronger, more cohesive community.”

PACT Chairman Ashley Rogers praised the collaborative effort, adding, “I am pleased we were able to support this project in Holywell. It demonstrates a real commitment to delivering a partnership approach to tackle crime and disorder. By focusing on those most at risk, we can help to create safer neighbourhoods and support communities in meaningful ways.”

North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Gareth Evans noted the importance of such initiatives, saying, “This project helps to prevent crime by engaging young people positively and shows how collaboration between the police and community organisations can lead to effective solutions for a number of challenges faced by communities across the country.”