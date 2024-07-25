Good news for Broughton wingmakers – flynas seals major deal with Airbus for 90 new jets

flynas, Saudi Arabia’s premier low-cost carrier, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for 90 new aircraft bringing a significant boost to wing production at Broughton.

The deal, comprising 75 A320neo family aircraft and 15 A330-900 jets, was finalised at the Farnborough International Airshow.

The agreement was inked in the presence of high-profile dignitaries, including H.E. Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia, Ayed Al Jeaid, Chairman of the Board of NAS Holding, Bandar Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, and Christian Scherer, Airbus CEO for Commercial Aircraft.

This strategic acquisition will significantly bolster flynas’ operational capabilities, enhancing both its domestic and international services.

The new aircraft will join the carrier’s existing all-Airbus fleet, with the A330-900 featuring a two-class configuration that can accommodate up to 400 passengers.

Bandar Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, expressed his enthusiasm for the deal, stating, “We are excited to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Airbus. The A320neo Family provides exceptional operational performance and environmental benefits, allowing us to offer unique, low-cost travel experiences. Additionally, the A330neo will enhance our long-haul capabilities with its advanced technology and efficiency while supporting our growth plans and Saudi Arabia’s pilgrim program.”

Airbus CEO Christian Scherer echoed this sentiment, saying, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with flynas through this significant milestone for both A320neo and A330-900 aircraft. The A330neo will allow flynas to further grow into widebody markets by building on the A320, benefiting from Airbus’ unique commonality. Both aircraft types offer flynas the perfect versatility and economics to expand into new markets while offering their passengers the latest cabin experience and comfort. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with flynas as they embark on this exciting new chapter.”