Chester Zoo bids farewell to beloved Chimpanzee Boris who has died aged 58

Chester Zoo has said it is “with heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Boris” their beloved western chimpanzee.

Boris, who reached the grand age of 58, had enjoyed good health until recent months when age-related conditions began to take their toll.

Despite daily medication and geriatric care from the zoo’s veterinary and primate experts, Boris’s condition suddenly worsened, leading to the difficult decision to put him to sleep.

Boris’s remarkable life began in unusual circumstances. Rescued from the window of a New York pet shop, he was initially cared for by Hester Mundis, a four-time Emmy-nominated author and American journalist dedicated to animal rights.

Mundis eventually found a new home for Boris at Chester Zoo, renowned for its excellent care of chimpanzees.

Following the passing of Boris, Mike Jordan, Director of Animals and Plants, said: “This is one of those days that you hope will never come and we’re all heartbroken to say goodbye to Boris – he really was one in a million.”

Mike continued, highlighting Boris’s contributions to conservation: “Boris played a central role in establishing the international conservation breeding programme for western chimpanzees, siring 22 young. He’s gone on to be a great grandad and has a raft of descendants right around the world – a truly astonishing number and an extraordinary legacy.”

Sad to hear of the death of Boris the Chimp at Chester zoo my thoughts are with the keepers and the rest of the team, this was the last picture I took of him earlier this month. @DeesideDotCom @ChronSallie #ripboris #Boris @chestertweetsuk #ChimpReportsNews @waza @chesterzoo pic.twitter.com/IOw1hyXwDI — Welshie (@welshiedale2022) July 25, 2024

Hester Mundis’s initial rescue and care for Boris in her Manhattan apartment were pivotal.

Reflecting on her choice of Chester Zoo, she said, “I researched literally all the zoos in the world and Chester Zoo was the answer to our prayers. Its reputation for caring for chimpanzees was excellent.”

In 1969, thanks to the zoo’s founder, George Mottershead, Boris moved to Chester Zoo, where he eventually became the leader of the chimpanzee troop.

His influence was so profound that he has been immortalised in a bronze statue at the zoo. Mundis often visited Boris, stating, “I couldn’t have wished for more for Boris, as he [had] a wonderful life here.”

Andy Lenihan, who cared for Boris for over 40 years, shared his memories: “Boris was a wonderfully colourful character and I’ll miss him enormously – it really does feel like losing an old friend. I vividly remember one occasion, back in 1989, when the zoo was gearing up for a visit from Princess Diana. Boris was particularly excitable that day and had a tendency to throw things, so we had to encourage him to stay in his own private area for the morning!”

Andy concluded, “It’s been a privilege to be able to care for Boris and play a part in providing him with the happy life he’s had. I feel incredibly fortunate to have known him and I, and I know many, many others, will miss him dearly. It’s fair to say there’ll never be another Boris.”