Posted: Tue 5th Jul 2022

“Hit and run” on Shotton Lane leaves man with serious injures

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing for witnesses and assistance following a hit-and-run collision in Shotton last night.

Shortly after 7pm North Wales Police received a report that a car had collided with a pedestrian on Shotton Lane before driving away.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his 60’s, was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.

PC Tom Hough of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses. He said: “The vehicle was a silver coloured estate car which was travelling from the Shotton area heading towards Ewloe when it collided with the pedestrian.

“Failing to stop to check on the condition of the pedestrian was extremely callous and I am urging anybody who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been in the area at the time to contact us.

“I’m also urging anybody who knows of a damaged silver estate car, or if any local garages have been approached today to fix the front end of a silver estate car to get in touch.”



