Eluned Morgan set to become first minister after being appointed new leader of Welsh Labour

Eluned Morgan MS has today been appointed the new leader of Welsh Labour.

Welsh Labour announced the news at 3pm following closure of nominations at lunchtime.

Welsh Labour say, “She will now go forward as Welsh Labour’s nominee to become the first female First Minister of Wales, and Labour’s first female head of state in the UK”

Eluned Morgan MS, Leader of Welsh Labour, said: “I am truly honoured to become the first woman to lead Welsh Labour and to be put forward as our party’s nominee to become the next First Minister of Wales.

“At this pivotal time for our country, strength, stability, and unity will be my guiding principles. I want to ensure that everyone in Wales has the opportunity and ability to fulfil their potential.

“Huw Irranca-Davies and I stood proudly as a partnership, and we are delighted to have received the overwhelming support of Welsh Labour MS’ and support from across Wales and the wider Labour movement.”

Branding it a “coronation of Baroness Eluned Morgan”, Andrew Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said:

“I firstly congratulate Eluned Morgan on becoming the first female leader of Welsh Labour, and if supported by the Senedd, Wales’ first ever female First Minister.

“The Baroness has picked up the crown at the coronation, with Prince Charming as her deputy. Eluned Morgan has presided over the worst Welsh NHS waiting lists on record, so the question must be asked, is this really the best that Labour can do?

“If her lack of delivery in Wales’ NHS is replicated across the Welsh economy and education system then Wales is going to be a lot worse off in the future.

“The 2026 Senedd election can’t come soon enough to give Wales the change it desperately needs to unlock the hope and opportunity that will build a new and stronger Wales.”

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS reacted, “I congratulate Eluned Morgan on becoming leader of Labour in Wales.

“The fact that she is the third leader in three months speaks volumes about the turmoil at the heart of the governing party. Wales needs its First Minister to succeed, but for that to happen, decisions must be different, and outcomes must be better.

“The direct legacy of Eluned Morgan’s time in government so far is record high waiting lists and an inability to get to grips with the significant challenges with the NHS.

“People are crying out for more ambitious, more competent, and more effective leadership.

“Eluned Morgan should but won’t call an election, so whilst Labour continue to fight amongst themselves, Plaid Cymru is focused on offering a real alternative that people in all parts of Wales can unite behind.”

Commenting, the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: “I would first like to congratulate Eluned Morgan on her successful nomination as the leader of Welsh Labour, it would be a fantastic achievement to be the first female First Leader and I am delighted to see another woman leading the way in Welsh politics.

“It is now up to both Eluned and Welsh Labour to re-earn the trust of both the Senedd and, most importantly, the people of Wales.

“The last few months of Welsh Labour scandals and in-fighting has been an unhelpful distraction from resolving the challenges facing Wales.

“Unfortunately, these recent events have undoubtedly undermined trust in Welsh politics. Welsh Labour must realise that they can no longer take the Welsh electorate for granted, trust must be earned.

“I will be pushing the new Welsh government to ensure that everyone can get access to an NHS doctor, GP or dentist when and where they need one. I will also be fighting to expand the Welsh childcare offer to support working parents, tackling child poverty, and addressing the concerns of rural communities.

“We as the Welsh Liberal Democrats will also continue to call for a £10,000 cap on individual political donations, an important first step towards cleaning up our politics.”