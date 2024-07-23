Redrow graduates transform school space at Flintshire village school

A group of graduate trainees from Ewloe-based Redrow have successfully transformed the outdoor space at Ysgol Sychdyn in Mold, creating a more engaging and supportive environment for the students.

The team of 10 graduates were approached by the school to help improve the outdoor area, aiming to provide “a safe space that ensures each child has an area to develop their personal interests and enhance their learning experience.”

Their efforts included rebuilding a sandpit, constructing a timber chicken coop, excavating and building a new pathway, refurbishing seating areas, repairing and painting fences, and clearing unwanted debris to make space for a mud kitchen and additional seating areas.

In the weeks leading up to the project, the Redrow graduates planned the work and sourced all materials on a zero budget, with donations from Redrow suppliers and contractors.

Redrow graduate trainee Zarah Durowoju expressed her excitement about the project: “The community project was an incredible experience for all of us. After 13 weeks of preparation and four days of physical work, the project was a great success!

“The skills and knowledge we have developed over the last 19 months in the graduate programme, along with the great relationships built within our group, came in very useful. On the final day, the children sang for us at a special assembly. This was a highlight for all of us and made the experience even more rewarding.”

Mr. Hamilton, head teacher at Ysgol Sychdyn, praised the effort: “The week of help from Redrow was simply brilliant. As a school, we simply would not have had the finance, materials, or time to do all the work that the Redrow volunteers did for us.

“Children only have one opportunity at school, and they deserve the best; not only the best teaching and learning experiences and wellbeing and nurturing support, but also a learning environment that excites and engages them, and that is what Redrow have helped us work towards.

“It was great to have Redrow with us for a week and we would welcome them back again in the future without reservation. Diolch to all involved, you all helped make a difference to the children and staff of Ysgol Sychdyn.”

Holly Jones, employee engagement advisor at Redrow, added: “The graduates have worked very hard on this project and have each created a portfolio of all work undertaken. They’ve utilized skills in problem-solving, procurement, and negotiation, all of which are key elements to their graduate training programme. Thank you to Mr. Hamilton and everyone at Ysgol Sychdyn.”

The project was supported by various companies that provided essential materials and equipment. Lex Autolease contributed a van for transporting tools, Landstruction supplied tools and materials including sand and bark mulch, and Smalley Decorators provided fence paint.

Additionally, Redrow customer service technicians Darran Cunliffe and Keith Danson, along with site manager Cait Grady from Kings Moat Garden Village in Chester, provided practical support and equipment throughout the project.

Redrow’s graduate community programme is well-established, with a new project chosen each year. The company also offers graduate training programmes, a sponsored degree programme for undergraduates, apprenticeships, and other vocational training.

For more information about graduate training opportunities with Redrow, visit: Redrow Careers.