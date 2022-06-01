Five beacons will be lit along Flintshire coast on Thursday evening for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Five beacons will be lit in Flintshire on Thursday evening for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thousands of beacons are being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

Beacons will be lit along the Flintshire coast at Bagillt, Greenfield Dock, Flint Point, Flint (RNLI) and at Saltney (Saltney Town Council), joining over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK.

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the principal beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

This will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of Buckingham Palace. This innovative new way of taking part in the beacon lighting will reflect the Royal Family’s long history championing environmental causes.

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons said:

“Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

“It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth. The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment. We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour.”

Flintshire’s Council Leader, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“We are delighted to be lighting beacons along Flintshire’s coast as part of the Queen’s Jubilee Celebration events. The coast is a wonderful asset to the county and with the Wales Coast Path also celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, it is a year of celebrations. We hope that people will come and enjoy the occasion with us.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons and Associated Activities have been conceived and organised by Pageantmaster Bruno Peek and his dedicated team.

A beacon will also be lit at Vounog Hill, Penyffordd