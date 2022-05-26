Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Flint community beacon lighting – all you need to know

Flint Town Council has announced plans to light a beacon for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on the evening of Thursday, June 2.

The beacon is one of the thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

The Flint beacon lighting event will see a Welsh bagpiper and buglers play, Flint Male Voice choir and Flint Ladies Choir will sing the ‘Song for the Commonwealth.’

Both Flint Point and RNLI beacons will be lit next Thursday, the event will however take place around the one nearest to the Lifeboat station.

The schedule for Thursday, June 2:

9:20pm – Arrive

9:35pm – Welsh bagpiper plays ‘diu regnare’

9:40pm – Buglers will play ‘majesty’

9:45pm – Both beacons are lit

9:45pm – Flint male voice choir & flint ladies choir will

Sing the ‘song for the commonwealth’

10:00pm – Event ends

Flint beacon lighting will be one of over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK.

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the Principal Beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

This will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

This innovative new way of taking part in the beacon lighting will reflect the Royal Family’s long history championing environmental causes.

Bruno Peek, Pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons said; “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth.”

“They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.”

“For the first time, town criers, pipers, buglets and choirs from the UK and the Commonwealth will come together to join in the celebrations in their own individual and special way. ”

“It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.”

“The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment. We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour.”

A Penyffordd Community Council spokesperson said; “ We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.”

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.”

“We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”