Posted: Fri 3rd Jun 2022

Updated: Fri 3rd Jun

Beacons light up Flintshire for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Beacons were lit in communities across Flintshire on Thursday evening as part of a series of celebrations to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Five beacons were lit at 9.45pm along the Flintshire coast at Bagillt, Greenfield Dock, Flint Point, Flint (RNLI) and at Saltney,

Beacons were also lit in Northop and Penyffordd joining over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK.

The main photograph above of Bettisfield Beacon in Bagillt was taken by Delyn Senedd Member Hannah Blythyn who Tweeted: “After a busy day, pleased to make it back home and to the lighting of the Bettisfield Beacon in Bagillt.”

“Good crowd to see the dragon lit despite the rain and could see the beacons in Flint and Greenfield as well as on the other side of the Dee Estuary.”

Helen Mrowiec, the site leader for Denbighshire and Flintshire council told BBC Wales, “Bagillt’s beacon is a very distinctive dragon, and it’s part of the landscape.”

“I think it’s a great thing we have these beacons as part of a national event and that it’s going to be different in each locality.”

“It’s part of our history that the Queen has been on the throne for so long and it’s important that people have the opportunity to be part of those celebrate if they want to.”

The principal beacon lighting took place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace this evening.

This took the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

This innovative new way of taking part in the beacon lighting reflects the Royal Family’s long history championing environmental causes.

The Queen is the first British monarch to reach the Platinum Jubilee milestone.

To mark the occasion, the traditional bank holiday on the last Monday in May was moved to Thursday.

It has been followed by an extra bank holiday on Friday.

A as part of the celebrations on Flint foreshore, Flint male voice choir and Flint ladies choir sang the ‘song for the commonwealth.’



