Young accountant spearheading major drive to boost the numbers at fast-growing firm

A fast-growing chartered accountancy firm is looking to boost its numbers by launching a search for new apprentices after taking on a raft of new clients.

Spearheading the drive at Coxeys, which employs nearly 40 people at its offices in Wrexham, Saltney and Chester, is trainee Molly Adams, 20, who scored 92 per cent in her latest exam.

With its sights set on further expansion, the firm is looking to recruit two new apprentices as the next generation of accountants which it can train with a view to them eventually taking over the reins in future years.

Molly joined Coxey’s in September 2022 after attaining her A-levels at Bishop Heber High School near Chester.

She said: “In my mid-teens I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I had vague ideas about becoming a marine biologist, but I quickly gave up on that.

“Eventually I realised that I liked working with figures and the prospect of a career in accountancy really appealed to me.

“Everyone at Coxeys is so supportive and the level of training is second to none. It’s a really in-depth apprenticeship scheme and you come out at the end with professional qualifications that are recognised all around the world. I feel so lucky, I don’t think I could have made a better choice.”

Molly has just signed up to study for her Level 4 certificate with the Association of Accounting Technicians, a professional body with more than 124,000 students and members around the globe.

She has already secured her Levels 2 and 3, having attained an incredible 92 percent in her Level 3 examination.

She said: “I was so pleased. I needed more than 70 percent to pass but I never expected to come out with such a high score. It is a real confidence booster and has fired up my ambitions to go on to the next stage.”

Coxey’s director Joanne Evans said: “Molly has a natural affinity with all things accountancy related. It’s like her brain just automatically tunes in and understands whatever issue we are talking about at the time. We are all so proud of her, she’s a real ray of sunshine, a great personality to have around the office, everyone loves her.

Molly has proved a perfect role model for the newest member of Coxey’s apprenticeship team in Wrexham, Freddie Burrows. Now aged 18, he joined the company 10 months ago as a school leaver from Ysgol Dinas Bran, Llangollen.

He said: “It’s definitely the best move I’ve made. When I learned about the apprenticeship scheme at Coxey’s it just felt immediately right.

“Since I’ve been here I’ve felt much more confident that I’m on a positive career path. They say experience is key to learning any skill and the fact that we are learning on the job means that we are gathering a wealth of real life experience.

“I would definitely recommend a quality apprenticeship scheme like this to any young person who like me didn’t feel comfortable with the university route. As I see it, my whole future has been turned around, I can now envisage a clear way forwards.”

In addition to Molly and Freddie in Wrexham, they have two other young recruits on the road to success based in their Chester offices, Abi Hollins, 24, and Jared Swart, 28.

Director Joanne Evans said: “The philosophy of each member of staff supporting each other has been in the company’s make-up since its beginnings nearly 100 years ago. Every employee is valued from the most junior to the most senior.

“We have an excellent record when it comes to apprenticeships and we are determined to maintain our reputation for quality training well into the future. That’s why we are now recruiting, searching for new young talent to join our ranks during what is an exciting period of ongoing growth for the company.

Coxeys was originally founded in 1927 as W. Cross and Co but changed its name in 1974 when Michael Coxey took it over. Today it is headed up by Managing Director Anthony Lewis, a chartered accountant who first joined the company in 1998.

Pictured Coxeys Wrexham; Pictured (Centre) Director Joanne Evans with Jared Swart, Abi Hollins, Freddie Burrows and Molly Adams. (Photo Mandy Jones: