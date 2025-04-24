Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 24th Apr 2025

Witness appeal after seven injured in serious crash on A541 near Flintshire border

A serious road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A541 near Bodfari left seven people injured on Wednesday evening.

North Wales Police said they received numerous reports of the incident at around 7:40pm near the Downing Arms Inn in Denbighshire, near the border with Flintshire.

Emergency services, including three air ambulances, were dispatched to the scene.

Three casualties were airlifted to major trauma centres, while four others were taken by land ambulance to local hospitals.

According to police, the injuries range from life-threatening to life-changing.

The families of all those involved have been informed.

Two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injuries by dangerous driving.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Sergeant Daniel Rees from the Roads Crime Unit has urged witnesses to come forward.

“I am appealing for witnesses to the collision, who have not provided their details to police, to come forward and also to anyone who may have seen, or have CCTV or dashcam footage of, a silver BMW 118 and a Silver Mercedes A200 travelling together in the area of Denbigh and Bodfari at around this time to contact police,” he said.

He added: “I would also like to ask that people refrain from commenting on social media posts regarding this incident so as not to prejudice the criminal investigation and instead please contact us directly to pass any information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police quoting event number C057641.

