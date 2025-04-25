Morrisons sausages recalled over plastic contamination

Morrisons has issued a recall for one of its popular sausage products due to concerns that it may contain small pieces of blue plastic.

The affected item is Morrisons The Best 6 Thick Cumberland Sausages in the 400g pack size, with a use-by date of 1 May 2025.

A warning from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) states that the possible presence of plastic makes the product unsafe to eat. Customers who have purchased the sausages are advised not to consume them, and instead return the product to their nearest Morrisons store for a full refund.

The supermarket has confirmed that point of sale notices are now being displayed in all stores that stocked the product.

These notices explain the reason for the recall and provide guidance on what customers should do next.

In a statement, the FSA said: “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, it might be withdrawn or recalled. This recall is due to a physical contamination risk which could cause harm if consumed.”

No other Morrisons products are known to be affected by this issue.

Customers in Flintshire and across the UK who have recently purchased this item are urged to check their fridges.

The recall affects sausages with the 1 May use-by date only.

Product recalls are issued when there is a known risk to food safety, and the FSA works with retailers and local authorities to help remove any potentially dangerous items from sale and public consumption.

For further information, customers can visit the Morrisons website or contact their local store directly.