North Wales Police: Awareness campaign urges stalking victims to seek help sooner

North Wales Police are using National Stalking Awareness Week to reach out to victims and raise awareness of the impact stalking can have—not just on individuals, but also their families and friends.

The force is reminding the public that stalking is a serious and distressing crime, and people experiencing it do not need to gather evidence before reporting.

Victims who have experienced two or more incidents of stalking or harassment are being urged to come forward.

“We understand it can be difficult to tell us about what’s happened, but we want to hear from you,” a spokesperson for North Wales Police said. “We take these offences very seriously.”

Incidents may include repeated unwanted messages, someone following you, turning up at your home or workplace, or any behaviour that causes alarm or distress.

While text messages, videos or photos can be helpful, police stress that people shouldn’t delay making a report in order to collect them.

“You don’t need to gather ‘evidence’ before coming to us,” the force added. “Your information could help us bring the offender to justice and make sure you, and other people in a similar situation, are kept safe.”

Stalking can be reported in several ways:

Call 101 or use the police’s webchat service

Report online via the force’s website

Visit a police station in person

In emergencies, always call 999

Additional support is also available through the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300, for anyone not ready to contact police directly.