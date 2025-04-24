Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 24th Apr 2025

North Wales Police: Awareness campaign urges stalking victims to seek help sooner

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police are using National Stalking Awareness Week to reach out to victims and raise awareness of the impact stalking can have—not just on individuals, but also their families and friends.

The force is reminding the public that stalking is a serious and distressing crime, and people experiencing it do not need to gather evidence before reporting.

Victims who have experienced two or more incidents of stalking or harassment are being urged to come forward.

“We understand it can be difficult to tell us about what’s happened, but we want to hear from you,” a spokesperson for North Wales Police said. “We take these offences very seriously.”

Incidents may include repeated unwanted messages, someone following you, turning up at your home or workplace, or any behaviour that causes alarm or distress.

While text messages, videos or photos can be helpful, police stress that people shouldn’t delay making a report in order to collect them.

“You don’t need to gather ‘evidence’ before coming to us,” the force added. “Your information could help us bring the offender to justice and make sure you, and other people in a similar situation, are kept safe.”

Stalking can be reported in several ways:

  • Call 101 or use the police’s webchat service

  • Report online via the force’s website

  • Visit a police station in person

  • In emergencies, always call 999

Additional support is also available through the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300, for anyone not ready to contact police directly.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • ‘Worst time to pull a wheelie’: Police seize bikes in Deeside antisocial riding crackdown
  • Police apologise after clean-up effort mistaken for fly-tipping near war memorial
  • Pupils craft ‘flower for Flintshire’ for new housing launch

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    ‘Worst time to pull a wheelie’: Police seize bikes in Deeside antisocial riding crackdown

    News

    Police apologise after clean-up effort mistaken for fly-tipping near war memorial

    News

    Pupils craft ‘flower for Flintshire’ for new housing launch

    News

    Study reveals 88% of teens face online fraud threats

    News

    New UK energy plan to create thousands of jobs

    News

    Deeside firm breaks Easter donation record for charity

    News

    Witness appeal after seven injured in serious crash on A541 near Flintshire border

    News

    Air ambulances respond as A541 closed near Flintshire border after serious crash

    News

    Football Museum of Wales brings history to life in Connah’s Quay

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn