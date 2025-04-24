Deeside firm breaks Easter donation record for charity

Deeside-based company Remsdaq has once again rallied behind its local community, donating a record 250 Easter Eggs to Flintshire Foodbank in time for the spring holiday.

Now a firm tradition at the company’s Deeside Industrial Park headquarters, the Easter donation drive saw staff come together to support children and families across the county who are facing hardship.

The 250-egg donation is the company’s largest Easter contribution to date, and Managing Director Ray Colston said the generosity of staff had been especially heartening this year.

“Each year, we are inspired by the generosity of our team, and this year’s record donation highlights the continued commitment to our local community,” he said. “As a company, we are proud to play a role in bringing some Easter joy to children in need. It’s not just about the chocolate, but about showing that, together, we can make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.”

The donation was warmly received by Flintshire Foodbank, which supports families across the region who are struggling with food insecurity.

Sue Leake, Project Manager at the foodbank, said the ongoing support from the community and businesses like Remsdaq was vital.

“We really couldn’t continue our work without the support of our wonderful community,” she said.

The Easter Egg initiative is part of Remsdaq’s wider community engagement programme.

The company, founded in 1974, specialises in SCADA systems, integrated security, and mobilisation technologies.

From its 4,100m² base on the Deeside Industrial Park, Remsdaq provides full project lifecycle services including design, installation, and ongoing support.