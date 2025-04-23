£10m to boost jobs and wellbeing support in Wales

A £10 million employment support scheme has been launched in Wales to help people back into work, with Denbighshire selected as the first area to trial the new approach.

The initiative is part of the UK Government’s broader “Get Britain Working” strategy and aims to reduce economic inactivity by providing targeted, locally-tailored support in partnership with the Welsh Government.

Minister for Employment Alison McGovern and Welsh Government Minister Jack Sargeant visited Working Denbighshire on Tuesday to mark the start of the programme. During their visit, they met with Work Coaches providing one-to-one mentoring, CV and job application guidance, and health support services including counselling and condition management.

Unlike previous programmes, which followed a national approach, this new trailblazer model is designed to reflect the unique needs of communities. Alongside Denbighshire, Blaenau Gwent and Neath Port Talbot have also been chosen to deliver localised employment services tailored to the challenges within their areas.

McGovern said: “Everyone deserves to thrive, including people suffering from long-term health conditions. No one will be written off and left on the scrapheap. That’s why we’re allocating the Welsh Government a £10 million boost to shake-up and connect health and employment services.”

Sargeant added that the programme is an important milestone in delivering joined-up support for work and wellbeing. “By working in partnership with the UK Government, Wales trailblazers will create a tailored approach that meets the unique needs of the three communities it is aiming to help in its first year,” he said.

The three Welsh areas are among nine across the UK receiving support from the £125 million economic inactivity trailblazer programme. The approach forms part of a wider £240 million UK Government reform to transform Jobcentres, improve mental health support, and ensure people have opportunities to earn or learn.

Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales, said: “This £10 million programme to get people into work will deliver tailored support where it is most needed. Work improves physical and mental health and raises people’s standard of living.”

Following the launch in Wales, similar trailblazer schemes are expected to begin in Greater Manchester, the North East, and several regions of London in the coming weeks.