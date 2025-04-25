Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Apr 2025

Major disruption to trains between North and South Wales this weekend

Train services linking North Wales with Cardiff and South Wales are facing major disruption this weekend, with widespread cancellations and delays expected to continue until the end of Sunday 27 April.

Transport for Wales has confirmed that reduced services are affecting key routes between Holyhead, Crewe, Cheltenham Spa and Cardiff Central, as well as services between Manchester Piccadilly and South Wales destinations including Swansea, Carmarthen, Milford Haven and Fishguard Harbour.

Additional disruption is being felt on local routes between Cardiff Central and destinations including Ebbw Vale Town, Pontypridd, Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare, Treherbert, Swansea, Llanelli, and Pembroke Dock. Services between Barry Island and Caerphilly, and Penarth and Cardiff Queen Street, are also impacted.

The disruption comes as essential engineering repairs are being carried out. However, the scale of the disruption has drawn strong criticism from travellers and politicians alike.

Janet Finch-Saunders MS for Aberconwy said: “There is no doubt that repairs have to be undertaken, but the chaos caused to residents and visitors trying to travel between North and South Wales is extraordinary.”

“National Rail Enquiries is showing almost all trains between Llandudno Junction and Cardiff Central as cancelled. I know of one resident who is having to catch five different trains to reach the Welsh capital today, instead of the usual one.”

She added: “The situation is a nightmare, especially at the end of the Easter break when thousands will be trying to enjoy a last minute getaway, or travel home for the start of the new school term.”

Travellers are being urged to check their journey details before setting off, as last-minute changes to train schedules remain likely throughout the weekend.

Further updates are available via Transport for Wales and National Rail Enquiries websites.

