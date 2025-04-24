‘Worst time to pull a wheelie’: Police seize bikes in Deeside antisocial riding crackdown

North Flintshire police have seized two motorcycles in Shotton as part of a targeted operation against antisocial riding in the area, one of which was caught performing a wheelie right in front of an unmarked police car.

Officers described it as a day when “luck was clearly on our side,” with several incidents leading to immediate action under road safety and antisocial behaviour legislation.

In one case, a male rider was spotted riding an off-road bike on the pavement in Shotton. The bike was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and is set for destruction.

In another incident, a rider who had already received a Section 59 warning under the Police Reform Act for antisocial driving was seen pulling a wheelie in front of an unmarked police car on Chester Road East.

That bike was also seized on the spot.

Posting updates throughout the day, North Wales Police said:

“I would probably say, the worst time to pull a wheelie is in front of an unmarked police car, when you already have a section 59 warning…”

“Officers say the seizures came during a day of enforcement activity in Deeside, with further updates promised as part of their ongoing work to tackle antisocial behaviour on the roads.”

The seized bikes are now off the roads, and officers have encouraged the public to continue reporting incidents.