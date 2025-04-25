Flintshire Council online ‘Check My Bin Day’ webpage hit by technical issue

Flintshire Council has warned residents that its ‘Check My Bin Day’ webpage is currently not working, just as new bin collection dates are being introduced across the county.

The council says that when residents search for their address on the online system, no results are being returned.

Flintshire’s IT team is working to fix the problem, and an update will be issued once the issue is resolved.

The glitch comes as the authority prepares for a major change to its waste collection service.

From Monday 28 April, black bin collections for non-recyclable waste will move to a three-weekly cycle.

“This is the only change being made to our waste collection service,” said Katie Wilby, Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation. “This change is aimed at helping us reach the Welsh Government’s statutory recycling target of 70%.”

Under the new system, weekly collections of food waste and dry recycling will continue as normal.

Garden waste collections will also continue every two weeks for households who have signed up for the service.

Residents are being reminded that all waste must be properly sorted into the correct containers.

If recycling is incorrectly sorted or contaminated, it may be left uncollected, with a notice explaining the reason.

The council has also confirmed that no additional non-recyclable waste left outside black bins will be picked up.

Persistent failure to comply with the new rules could lead to enforcement action, although the council has said this would be a last resort.

The move to three-weekly collections has proved controversial.

A planned door-to-door engagement campaign was abandoned after a few days when threats were made to council staff.

However, roadshows held across Flintshire in recent weeks have reportedly been well-attended, with many residents collecting extra recycling bags and boxes.

The council is encouraging residents to make full use of the weekly recycling services provided, and to minimise the amount of non-recyclable waste they generate.

Further updates on the bin day checker and collection changes are expected to be shared soon via the council’s website and social media channels.