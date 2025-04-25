Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Apr 2025

Police appeal following fatal collision on A548 in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A woman has died following a serious road traffic collision involving four vehicles in Flintshire.

North Wales Police said they received a report of the collision shortly after 4.25pm on Thursday, 24 April.

It happened on the A548 Mostyn Road near the junction for Gwespyr Village.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sergeant Leigh McCann from the Roads Crime Unit is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage.

He said: “Sadly this incident is being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision and our thoughts are with the lady’s family at this very difficult time.

“We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who was travelling or walking along Mostyn Road, near the junction for Gwespyr Village and who may have any information or dash camera footage to contact us.

“The road has now opened, and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the live webchat on the North Wales Police website, or by calling 101 and quoting reference number C058038.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Major disruption to trains between North and South Wales this weekend
  • Morrisons sausages recalled over plastic contamination
  • Flintshire Council online ‘Check My Bin Day’ webpage hit by technical issue

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Major disruption to trains between North and South Wales this weekend

    News

    Morrisons sausages recalled over plastic contamination

    News

    Flintshire Council online ‘Check My Bin Day’ webpage hit by technical issue

    News

    Water bosses face jail over sewage cover-ups

    News

    Carbon storage project off North Wales moves into construction after UK deal finalised

    News

    Police renew witness and dashcam appeal following serious incident in Denbighshire that left seven injured

    News

    ‘Worst time to pull a wheelie’: Police seize bikes in Deeside antisocial riding crackdown

    News

    Police apologise after clean-up effort mistaken for fly-tipping near war memorial

    News

    Pupils craft ‘flower for Flintshire’ for new housing launch

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn