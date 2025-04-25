Police appeal following fatal collision on A548 in Flintshire

A woman has died following a serious road traffic collision involving four vehicles in Flintshire.

North Wales Police said they received a report of the collision shortly after 4.25pm on Thursday, 24 April.

It happened on the A548 Mostyn Road near the junction for Gwespyr Village.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sergeant Leigh McCann from the Roads Crime Unit is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage.

He said: “Sadly this incident is being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision and our thoughts are with the lady’s family at this very difficult time.

“We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who was travelling or walking along Mostyn Road, near the junction for Gwespyr Village and who may have any information or dash camera footage to contact us.

“The road has now opened, and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the live webchat on the North Wales Police website, or by calling 101 and quoting reference number C058038.