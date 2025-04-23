Student duo a force to be reckoned with after winning awards for new clothing range

Enterprising students are aiming high after reaching the finals of a regional business competition.

Coleg Cambria learners Dylan Morris and Henry Garner won the Young Enterprise North Wales event at Wrexham University with their innovative new activewear and lifestyle brand – MountForce.

They were victorious in the Judges Award and Company Programme categories and will now contest the Welsh finals in Cardiff next month (May), having impressed with their presentation and positive attitudes.

The Level 1 Business, Travel and Events students are confident of future success and taking their start-up venture “to the next level”.

“We were up against A Level Business students from schools in North Wales, so we are delighted to have won,” said Dylan, 18, from Wrexham.

“We prepared a lot and worked hard to build up our brand before looking at the product, manufacturing and strategy, which ultimately paid off, though there are some areas we will be looking to improve in time for Cardiff.

“While this was fantastic for the competition, we really believe in MountForce as a clothing and lifestyle range and are committed to taking it forward alongside our studies and look forward to the national finals.”

Henry, 17, from Penyffordd, added: “As well as the products we want to build a community, a positive space for health and wellbeing as well as sports and exercise.

“Our goal is not just to sell clothing, it’s to provide information, help our customers and build momentum on and offline.

“Winning the competition has given us the belief we are moving in the right direction, so we thank Young Enterprise and the college for the opportunity and for giving us the tools and skills to succeed.”

Lecturer Viktoriya Hughes praised them for the diligence, creativity and dedication shown in preparing for the Young Enterprise event.

“I could not be prouder of them for winning the North Wales final,” she said.

“Dylan and Henry worked hard and demonstrated a fantastic level of determination and commitment.

“The Young Enterprise programme offered a great opportunity to develop their entrepreneurial skills which resulted in their successful win.

“This is a fantastic achievement for our students and a great representation of Coleg Cambria – well done to you both!”