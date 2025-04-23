Football Museum of Wales brings history to life in Connah’s Quay

Football fans in Deeside are being invited to dig through their lofts and cupboards for old shirts, caps, programmes or sticker albums this week, as the Football Museum of Wales brings a free pop-up event to Connah’s Quay Library.

Running from 10am to 4pm on Friday, 25 April, the one-day event gives visitors a chance to share their own items and stories linked to Welsh football, while also previewing the type of exhibits set to feature when the new museum opens its doors in Wrexham in 2026.

Organisers are calling on anyone with interesting memorabilia from the Welsh game to bring it along for museum staff to see. The aim is to uncover untold stories behind historic objects, which may even feature in future exhibitions.

The pop-up event will include a table-top sample of items from the Welsh Football Collection, such as old boots, balls, shirts and programmes.

There’s also a Welsh football quiz on offer for those wanting to test their knowledge of the national game.

The full Football Museum of Wales is set to be housed inside Wrexham Museum and has been backed by the Welsh Government, Wrexham County Borough Council, and key heritage organisations.

It will celebrate the rich history of the sport in Wales, from grassroots to international level, and reflect the game’s impact on communities across the country.

This week’s event gives locals a unique opportunity to get involved ahead of the museum’s official launch.

Staff will be on hand throughout the day to chat with visitors about the project, answer questions, and learn more about football’s place in the lives of people across Flintshire.