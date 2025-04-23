Pothole-related breakdowns double, says RAC

Motorists across the country are facing growing frustration as new figures reveal pothole-related breakdowns have more than doubled in the first three months of 2025.

According to the RAC’s latest Pothole Index, patrols attended 9,439 incidents between January and March – up from just over 4,000 in the final quarter of 2024. These call-outs were primarily for damage to shock absorbers, suspension springs, and wheels – the types of faults most commonly associated with deteriorating road surfaces.

The data shows such breakdowns now account for 1.5% of all RAC call-outs, a noticeable increase from 0.8% at the end of last year.

The financial hit to drivers can also be steep. The RAC estimates that more serious pothole damage, beyond simple punctures, costs drivers around £460 on average to repair.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said the figures reflect the ongoing struggles many drivers face due to crumbling infrastructure.

“Our pothole-related breakdown data is a very clear reflection of the true state of the UK’s roads,” he said. “Drivers shouldn’t have to bear the brunt of these costs – they’re only having to because the roads have been allowed to get into such a dire state.”

Williams also highlighted that while the Government has recently pledged record funding to help councils fix their roads, much of the local network remains in poor condition.

Analysis by the RAC using Department for Transport data shows that 19% of councils have over 10% of their minor roads rated in ‘red’ condition – meaning they may require urgent repair. Derbyshire topped the list, with 38% of its B and C roads flagged, followed by several London boroughs and cities including Nottingham.

Derbyshire also had the highest proportion of major roads in poor shape at 28%, with Nottingham and Brighton and Hove not far behind.

The RAC is now urging local authorities to not only fill the worst potholes but also to increase preventative maintenance like surface dressing – a technique which has reportedly declined in use over the past five years.

“Drivers’ number-one concern in the RAC Report on Motoring is the poor state of the nation’s roads,” said Williams. “There’s plenty of work to be done to rebuild confidence in the network and reduce the risk of future damage.”