Air ambulances respond as A541 closed near Flintshire border after serious crash

The A541 near Bodfari has been closed following a serious road traffic collision close to the Downing Arms Inn, prompting a significant emergency services response near the Flintshire-Denbighshire border.

North Wales Police confirmed the incident, urging motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Emergency crews are on the scene, with two air ambulances dispatched according to flight tracking data from Flightradar24.

A police helicopter has also been spotted in the vicinity, although it is currently unclear whether it is directly related to the ongoing incident.

Details about the collision, including the number of vehicles involved or any injuries sustained, have not yet been released. The road remains closed while emergency services work at the scene.