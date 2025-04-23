Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Apr 2025

Air ambulances respond as A541 closed near Flintshire border after serious crash

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A541 near Bodfari has been closed following a serious road traffic collision close to the Downing Arms Inn, prompting a significant emergency services response near the Flintshire-Denbighshire border.

North Wales Police confirmed the incident, urging motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Emergency crews are on the scene, with two air ambulances dispatched according to flight tracking data from Flightradar24.

A police helicopter has also been spotted in the vicinity, although it is currently unclear whether it is directly related to the ongoing incident.

Details about the collision, including the number of vehicles involved or any injuries sustained, have not yet been released. The road remains closed while emergency services work at the scene.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Football Museum of Wales brings history to life in Connah’s Quay
  • Student duo a force to be reckoned with after winning awards for new clothing range
  • £10m to boost jobs and wellbeing support in Wales

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Football Museum of Wales brings history to life in Connah’s Quay

    News

    Student duo a force to be reckoned with after winning awards for new clothing range

    News

    £10m to boost jobs and wellbeing support in Wales

    News

    Ambitious expansion plans submitted for Christmas Farm near Flintsire border

    News

    Pothole-related breakdowns double, says RAC

    News

    Thousands more driving tests each month to cut wait times

    News

    Flint man jailed after attack on teen and police officer

    News

    Plans to convert Shotton’s old police station into home

    News

    Drugs stash hidden in Irn-Bru can at Creamfields

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn