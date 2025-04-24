Police renew witness and dashcam appeal following serious incident in Denbighshire that left seven injured

North Wales Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision in Bodfari, Denbighshire last night which resulted in seven people – including two children, being taken to hospital.

Police were called at 19:40hrs following a report of a collision involving three vehicles – a silver Mercedes A200, an Audi Q3 and a silver BMW 118.

The emergency services attended the scene – including the Air Ambulance, the police helicopter and the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit.

Police have detailed as a result of the collision:

A 12-year-old girl remains in hospital with life threatening injuries

A 13-year-old girl remains in hospital with serious injuries. Both girls were passengers in the Audi Q3

The female driver of the Audi remains in Aintree Hospital with serious, life-changing injuries

The female passenger from the Audi remains in hospital in Stoke with serious, life-changing injuries

The male driver of the Mercedes remains at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with serious, life-changing injuries

The 20-year-old driver of the BMW, who was initially taken to hospital with slight injuries, was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injuries by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation

The male passenger of the Mercedes, who was also arrested, was later taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd where he remains with serious injuries

Detective Sergeant Katie Davies of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with all who are in hospital, and I would like to stress that the investigation to find out what happened is now underway.

“We’d like to thank all those who have already contacted us, however we continue to urge anybody who may have information that could assist with our investigation to come forward.

“This includes anybody who may have been travelling in the area and who may have dash cam footage showing the silver BMW 118 and Silver Mercedes being driven prior to the collision.

“I would like to thank the local community and motorists for their patience whilst the road was closed to allow our officers and staff to carry out their initial enquiries.

“And I would like to remind the public that our teams are undertaking a careful and thorough investigation, and as arrests have been made, I would urge the public not to speculate or make any comments on social media that may prejudice any future potential legal proceedings.”

Anybody with information is urged to contact North Wales Police via the live webchat on their site or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000330348.