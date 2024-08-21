Work begins on expanding Buckley Cemetery capacity

Work has got underway on a significant project at Buckley Cemetery aimed at extending the site’s burial capacity by an additional 15 years.

With the cemetery currently facing a space shortage—expected to last only three more years at current usage—Flintshire County Council has moved to address the issue.

Located on Elfed Drive, the cemetery is surrounded by residential properties, making expansion beyond its current boundaries impossible.

To overcome this challenge, the Council is installing concrete burial chambers in a low-lying section of the cemetery that has remained largely unusable due to severe waterlogging during the winter months.

As part of the work, the level of the land will be raised to match the rest of the cemetery.

Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Transportation, Councillor Dave Hughes, said: “For years this area has been too wet to utilise for burials, however, completion of this project will provide much needed burial space in Buckley.

“The project also offers significant financial savings compared to the cost of having to establish a new cemetery in the Buckley area if we had been able to identify any suitable land.

“It is also anticipated that when we finish the project, any areas that we have to reinstate will be done so to offer environmental benefits by utilising wildflower or meadow seeds where possible as opposed to resowing with standard grass.”

The work is scheduled to be completed by mid-September.