Welsh Government set to launch consultation on reducing speed limits to 20mph on residential roads

Plans to reduce the national default speed limit in Wales from 30mph to and busy pedestrian streets will be one of the Welsh Government’s legislative priorities for this year, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters has confirmed.

If the plans are passed, Wales will be the first country in the UK to introduce the change.

The first phase of this change is being rolled out in eight communities across Wales this year in order to gather data and develop a ‘best practice approach’ before the proposed full rollout in 2023.

Buckley has been chosen as one of the pilot areas to trial default 20mph speed limit on some roads.

The Welsh Government has launched a consultation today for people to have their say on the change before the necessary legislation is laid.

The consultation will run for 12 weeks and will come to an end on 30 September.

Research has shown the risk of being killed is almost 5 times higher in collisions between a car and a pedestrian at 31mph compared to the same type of collisions at 18.6mph.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters said:

“Making 20mph the default speed limit on busy pedestrian streets and in residential areas across Wales is a bold step that brings about significant benefits.

“Not only does it save lives, but it also helps to make our streets a safer and more welcoming place for cyclists and pedestrians, has a positive outcome for our physical and mental wellbeing and with fewer vehicles on the road helps create a positive impact on the environment.

“We know this move won’t be easy – it’s as much about changing hearts and minds as it is about hard enforcement – but over time 20mph will become the norm, just like the restrictions we’ve introduced before on carrier bag change, smoking inside businesses and organ donation.”

Links to the consultation will be available here shortly: English version / Welsh version