North Wales MS encourages constituents to sign up to medication safety initiative

A North Wales MS is encouraging constituents to sign up to an medication safety initiative.

Llŷr Gruffydd, who represents the region in the Senedd, has backed the Your Medicines Your Health (YMYH) campaign, which encourages the safe and effective use, storage and disposal of medicines.

YMYH gives people easy actions that they can take to improve their medicines management, with the aim of helping them get the most out of them.

This includes not stockpiling medicine you do not need to take regularly.

Their education programme can be accessed by anyone of any age who lives in Wales or is registered to a Welsh GP practice.

It is a campaign for individuals, organised groups, schools and voluntary sector organisations.

The Your Medicines Your Health campaign encourages people to consider these points:

* Do you know what you’re taking?

* Do you know how to take it?

* Are you taking it?

* Take it back if you’re not. Don’t stockpile.

* Talk to your GP or pharmacist if you need help.

YMYH team members will visit organised events and local groups, such as health and wellbeing events, 50+ forums, sheltered housing accommodation, falls prevention and carers’ support events.

It also delivers training sessions for health, social service and education staff who would like to deliver aspects of the campaign.

Llŷr Gruffydd MS, of Plaid Cymru, said: “I welcome the Your Medicines Your Health awareness campaign, which supports people to take care of their health and wellbeing by managing their medication correctly.

“Following these sensible guidelines enables people to get the most benefit from their medication and keep them as well as possible for as long as possible.

“Importantly, they are also a way of reducing waste because Your Medicines Your Health asks that people only order what they need and don’t stockpile medication that they do not need to take regularly, which can include pain killers.

“I would encourage constituents who are interested in getting help with managing their medication to take the Your Medicines Pledge”.

For more information the Your Medicines Your Health campaign please visit: https://ymyh.org/

To sign up for the Your Medicines Pledge visit: https://ymyh.org/your- medicines-pledge/