North Wales Police reassure public ahead of Pontins Prestatyn training sessions

North Wales Police have informed the public about upcoming training exercises to be held at the former Pontin’s holiday park site in Prestatyn.

The exercises are scheduled for Tuesday, May 7th, and Friday, May 10th, and are part of the force’s routine preparedness drills.

The choice of the former Pontin’s site, which has been used several times in recent weeks for similar purposes, reflects its suitability for controlled and secure training scenarios.

The police emphasised that this location allows them to conduct their training away from public areas, minimising disruption and ensuring safety.

In a statement released on their social media platforms, North Wales Police reassured the community, stating, “Our police officers often conduct important training to help prepare them for real-life incidents. This training is not in relation to any specific threat.”

They further clarified that the site is “a secure and closed site which is managed safely by instructors.”

The police also expressed their gratitude towards the residents of Prestatyn for their patience and understanding during these training periods.