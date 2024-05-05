Action Fraud: Rising alert on employment scams in the UK

Job seekers are increasingly falling victim to employment scams, according to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre

Current scams include fraudsters posing as employers or recruitment agents offer non-existent jobs, often in foreign countries.

This type of fraud primarily targets individuals looking for new opportunities by placing their CVs on online job portals.

The scam typically begins with the fraudster contacting the victim, claiming to have a job opportunity.

The victim is often asked to complete a questionnaire and may undergo a fake interview, sometimes over the phone.

Fraudsters lend credibility to their scheme by directing candidates to elaborate but fake company websites.

Once the candidate is hooked, the so-called employer informs them that they’ve secured the job and discussions about travel, accommodation, and visas begin if the job is supposedly abroad.

The victim is referred to another fraudulent agency for handling these arrangements, which also demands fees for their services.

These fees can include visa processing charges, accommodation deposits, and more. In some cases, the fraudsters may even ask for bank account details supposedly to set up salary payments, only to misuse this information to steal money.

Victims of this scam often find themselves in dire straits, having left their previous employment and made significant personal and financial commitments based on the fraudulent job offer.

Protective Measures Against Employment Fraud

Check Language and Details: Spelling and grammatical errors in documents can be an initial sign of fraud. Verify Visa and Job Details: Contact the embassy for visa costs and procedures. Ensure all details match up with those provided by the supposed employer. Confirm Existence of the Company: Research and verify that the company genuinely exists and reach out directly using officially listed contact details to confirm job offers. Independence in Arrangements: Assert your right to make your own travel and accommodation arrangements. A genuine employer will rarely insist on managing these through a specific agency. Beware of Informal Contact Details: Professional organizations typically do not use webmail addresses like @Yahoo or @Hotmail for official communications.

If you suspect you’ve been targeted by an employment scam, it’s crucial to cease all communication with the fraudsters, alert your bank if any payments have been made, and report the fraud to Action Fraud.

Notifying the job site where the CV was posted is also advised to help prevent further incidents. For more detailed advice and support, job seekers can refer to the Recruitment Industry Counter Fraud Forum.