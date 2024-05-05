Boodles enters 11th year as title sponsor of Chester’s May Festival

The Boodles May Festival returns to Chester Racecourse from 8-10 May, with Britain’s leading fine jeweller Boodles sponsoring the prestigious event for an 11th consecutive year.

The iconic brand, which hails from Liverpool and opened its second store in Chester in 1965, has now been title sponsor of the three-day race meeting since 2013.

A long-term partner of the world’s oldest operating racecourse, Boodles also continues to be associated with two of three traditional Classic Trials to be run at the festival, in the form of the Boodles Chester Vase and the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes.

Record prize money of more than £1.3m will be on offer across the three days of the Boodles May Festival, which this year celebrates 200 years of the historic Chester Cup.

Away from the track, Boodles has released a captivating equine-inspired jewellery collection called ‘Lucky’ for 2024, designed to showcase the majestic nature of racehorses and the exhilarating moments of racing.

A platinum diamond horseshoe splash pendant from the collection will be awarded to one ‘lucky’ racegoer on Boodles May Festival Ladies Day, when the racecourse hosts its ‘Best Dressed’ competition.

Jody Wainwright, Managing Director of Boodles, said:

“We are delighted once again to be involved in three unmissable and exhilarating days of racing at the Boodles May Festival this year. The 200th milestone anniversary of the Chester Cup marks an extra special celebration, adding another layer of significance to our long-standing commitment to Chester’s flagship meeting and our excitement and passion for horse racing.”

Louise Stewart, CEO of Chester Race Company, said:

“This year’s Boodles May Festival promises three exciting and memorable days of racing as we celebrate 200 years of the iconic Chester Cup and hold three classics trials.

“We are delighted that Boodles long-standing association with our prestigious May Festival continues into its 11th year as title sponsor. Boodles and the Wainwright family continue to be tremendous supporters of both racing at Chester and the sport in general.”

Tickets for the Boodles May Festival can be purchased by visiting www.chester-races.com