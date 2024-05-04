Nomads JD Welsh Cup win celebrated in the Senedd

Jack Sargeant MS has congratulated Connah’s Quay Nomads on their JD Welsh Cup win.

The JD Welsh Cup came back to Wales last weekend as Connah’s Quay Nomads secured a 2-1 victory against The New Saints in the cup final.

Deeside’s Member of the Senedd and Nomads Club ambassador Jack Sargeant MS applauded the whole team for their incredible effort and in particular praised winning goal scorer and Nomads academy graduate Josh Williams.

Speaking in the Senedd chamber, Jack said: “over the weekend, we saw the JD Welsh Cup come back to where it belongs—back across the border to Cymru, with Connah’s Quay Nomads Football Club as champions, a fantastic achievement from all those involved at the club, and left one proud club ambassador on Sunday evening.

“It was topped off by a graduate of our academy, Josh Williams, scoring an amazing volley to win the game. We’ve already seen videos of current academy players trying to replicate his goal.”

Jay Catton, Connah’s Quay Nomads Technical Director added: “Another historical day for the football club and town of Connah’s Quay. The level of performance from all players and staff to overcome TNS in Newport was immense achievement and all involved should be incredibly proud.”