Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 4th May 2024

Nomads JD Welsh Cup win celebrated in the Senedd

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Jack Sargeant MS has congratulated Connah’s Quay Nomads on their JD Welsh Cup win.

The JD Welsh Cup came back to Wales last weekend as Connah’s Quay Nomads secured a 2-1 victory against The New Saints in the cup final.

Deeside’s Member of the Senedd and Nomads Club ambassador Jack Sargeant MS applauded the whole team for their incredible effort and in particular praised winning goal scorer and Nomads academy graduate Josh Williams.

Speaking in the Senedd chamber, Jack said: “over the weekend, we saw the JD Welsh Cup come back to where it belongs—back across the border to Cymru, with Connah’s Quay Nomads Football Club as champions, a fantastic achievement from all those involved at the club, and left one proud club ambassador on Sunday evening.

“It was topped off by a graduate of our academy, Josh Williams, scoring an amazing volley to win the game. We’ve already seen videos of current academy players trying to replicate his goal.”

Jay Catton, Connah’s Quay Nomads Technical Director added: “Another historical day for the football club and town of Connah’s Quay. The level of performance from all players and staff to overcome TNS in Newport was immense achievement and all involved should be incredibly proud.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Route unveiled as Wrexham prepares to host Tour of Britain Women!
  • Construction workers team up for Flint litter pick
  • Natural Resources Wales confirms formaldehyde entered River Alyn following Synthite fire

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Route unveiled as Wrexham prepares to host Tour of Britain Women!

    News

    Construction workers team up for Flint litter pick

    News

    Natural Resources Wales confirms formaldehyde entered River Alyn following Synthite fire

    News

    Welsh Ambulance Service urges public to protect resources over Bank Holiday

    News

    National Slate Museum in Llanberis aiming to become world-class visitor attraction

    News

    Flintshire: Rural Crime Team operation to tackle off-road bikes being used anti-socially and illegally

    News

    Labour’s Andy Dunbobbin re-elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales

    News

    £4 million project to boost driver and pedestrian safety at Two Mills gets underway

    News

    Over £1 Billion spent, yet Transport for Wales fails to meet standards, Senedd committee finds

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn