Good news for Broughton wingmakers, Airbus secures deal with India’s leading airline for 30 A350 jets

IndiGo, India’s leading airline, has confirmed an order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, in a move designed to expand its reach to long-haul international destinations.

This order is a testament to the airline’s ambitions to capitalise on the increasing demand for international travel among Indian consumers.

The new A350 jets, known for their fuel efficiency and long-range capabilities, are poised to be a game-changer for IndiGo, which has historically dominated domestic skies.

With all A350 wings manufactured at Airbus’ facility in Broughton, this deal also highlights the ongoing industrial relationship between IndiGo and Airbus.

India is currently the fastest-growing major aviation market globally, with economic growth driving up household incomes and, consequently, air travel demand.

The A350 is ideally suited to meet these emerging market dynamics, offering the capacity and range needed to support long-haul routes effectively.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said, “Today’s historic moment marks a new chapter for IndiGo and will further shape the future of the airline and Indian aviation at the same time. For IndiGo, after successfully pioneering the Indian skies with an unprecedented journey, its fleet of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft will allow IndiGo to embark on its next phase of becoming one of the leading global aviation players.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft, highlighted the strength of the partnership. “A heartfelt thank you to IndiGo for putting its trust in Airbus once again, and to our respective teams who negotiated this agreement for 30 A350s. IndiGo’s first widebody order opens an exciting new chapter in our close partnership. We are proud that our fuel-efficient, next-generation A320 Family revolutionised domestic air travel in India, and that now the A350 is poised to replicate the same success on long-haul routes.”