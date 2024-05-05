Calls to improve Wales’ audiology care as patients face “substantial delays”

A North Wales Member of the Senedd has called for a fully-fledged primary care audiology service in Wales.

Conservative MS Mark Isherwood said that patients in Wales are being left facing “substantial delays” and that the provision of high-quality treatment in the community would help to resolve this.

Mr Isherwood has previously called for the Welsh Government to let the optical industry help NHS Wales improve access to NHS hearing loss services.

Speaking in a Short Senedd Debate on ‘Primary care and the Preventative Agenda’, Mr Isherwood said: “Independent Primary Care providers are commissioned by every NHS Health Board in Wales to provide specialist eye health services in the community, but adult hearing loss services in Wales are provided exclusively by NHS Health Boards.

“In common with other developed nations, Wales has a large and growing population of adults with age-related hearing loss.

“There is considerable evidence that community audiology is highly cost effective and can be safely delivered by independent providers, supported by the service delivery models operating in England and Republic of Ireland.

“Although the Welsh model of primary care audiology improves accessibility, patients continue to face substantial delays, and a fully-fledged primary care audiology service in Wales is needed, providing high-quality and timely treatment in the community, including wax management, delivered by independent primary care providers commissioned by NHS Wales.

“This would help to prevent a myriad of further health complications at Primary Care level as an integral part of a preventative agenda.”