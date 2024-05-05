Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 5th May 2024

Calls to improve Wales’ audiology care as patients face “substantial delays”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A North Wales Member of the Senedd has called for a fully-fledged primary care audiology service in Wales.

Conservative MS Mark Isherwood said that patients in Wales are being left facing “substantial delays” and that the provision of high-quality treatment in the community would help to resolve this.

Mr Isherwood has previously called for the Welsh Government to let the optical industry help NHS Wales improve access to NHS hearing loss services.

Speaking in a Short Senedd Debate on ‘Primary care and the Preventative Agenda’, Mr Isherwood said: “Independent Primary Care providers are commissioned by every NHS Health Board in Wales to provide specialist eye health services in the community, but adult hearing loss services in Wales are provided exclusively by NHS Health Boards.

“In common with other developed nations, Wales has a large and growing population of adults with age-related hearing loss.

“There is considerable evidence that community audiology is highly cost effective and can be safely delivered by independent providers, supported by the service delivery models operating in England and Republic of Ireland.

“Although the Welsh model of primary care audiology improves accessibility, patients continue to face substantial delays, and a fully-fledged primary care audiology service in Wales is needed, providing high-quality and timely treatment in the community, including wax management, delivered by independent primary care providers commissioned by NHS Wales.

“This would help to prevent a myriad of further health complications at Primary Care level as an integral part of a preventative agenda.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Childline sees five per cent rise in counselling sessions for emotional abuse
  • North Wales MS encourages constituents to sign up to medication safety initiative
  • Action Fraud: Rising alert on employment scams in the UK

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Childline sees five per cent rise in counselling sessions for emotional abuse

    News

    North Wales MS encourages constituents to sign up to medication safety initiative

    News

    Action Fraud: Rising alert on employment scams in the UK

    News

    Boodles enters 11th year as title sponsor of Chester’s May Festival

    News

    Nomads JD Welsh Cup win celebrated in the Senedd

    News

    Route unveiled as Wrexham prepares to host Tour of Britain Women!

    News

    Construction workers team up for Flint litter pick

    News

    Natural Resources Wales confirms formaldehyde entered River Alyn following Synthite fire

    News

    Welsh Ambulance Service urges public to protect resources over Bank Holiday

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn