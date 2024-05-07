RNLI Flint Lifeboat hosts annual family ‘Big Dee’ bike ride

Flint’s RNLI lifeboat fundraising team is gearing up for its annual family bike ride, a charity event designed to support their critical lifesaving services.

Set for Sunday, 12th May, the event offers three tailored cycling routes to accommodate cyclists of all ages and skill levels, ensuring a delightful day out for the entire family.

All routes begin at the John Summers Clock Tower next to the River Dee.

Participants can choose from three picturesque routes: the short 0.5-mile ride to Blue Bridge and back, a moderate 8-mile journey to and from the Saltney Ferry footbridge, or a challenging 12-mile trek to The Cop in Chester and back.

Each route runs along the stretches of water that Flint RNLI volunteers vigilantly monitor, connecting participants with the very areas their fundraising efforts will benefit.

Entry to the event is priced at £5 per person. In a generous offer, participants who raise £30 or more in sponsorships will receive their entry fee back on the day of the ride.

Beyond cycling, the day will be filled with additional activities including refreshments, raffles, and the opportunity to meet both the lifeboat crew and their families.

An RNLI spokesperson said:

“From families flocking to the seaside to enjoy sunny weather, to watersport enthusiasts making the most of the surf, the coast is far busier during the summer. And with more people by the water, RNLI volunteers receive even more calls for help.”

“Flint RNLI has created this fun, affordable family event to help us fundraise with the Mayday Mile, every penny or cent you raise will make a lifesaving difference to your selfless crews and the grateful people they rescue. With you by their side, the volunteers will be ready when more desperate calls for help come this summer. That makes you a lifesaver too.”

“What better way to help support our crews on the water than by riding along the very stretch of water our selfless volunteers cover!”

Registration for the bike ride is at 9:00am – 10am in the carpark at John Summers.

(Centuary way, John Summers, Shotton Ln, CH52GG).

You can also register here.

All ages 16 & under need to be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Cycle safety:

Make sure your bike fits and all bikes are roadworthy.

Brakes in working order.

Tyres in good condition.

All riders must wear a safety helmet.

Younger children should wear knee and elbow protection.

For registration and more information, visit the official event page at rnlibigdeefamilycycleride.eventbrite.co.uk. For additional details or inquiries, Sian Morris can be reached at sian_morris@rnli.org.uk.

The RNLI, with its commitment to saving lives at sea, relies heavily on community fundraising events like this to maintain and upgrade its equipment and training.

Through events such as the family bike ride, the RNLI continues to engage and rely on the community for support, ensuring that they can respond effectively to emergencies along Britain’s coasts.