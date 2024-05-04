Route unveiled as Wrexham prepares to host Tour of Britain Women!

Leading names in cycling will take in the breathtaking scenery that Wrexham and its neighbouring counties have to offer when the city plays host to a major sporting event this summer.

The Tour of Britain Women will head to Wrexham on Friday June 7 as part of the second stage of the tournament.

Cyclists will set off from Chester Street in the city centre before heading off on the 140.2km and 1,570m ascent race.

The peloton will travel north out of Wrexham, crossing into West Cheshire after just 20km, where the route ramps up alongside the Peckforton Hill Range, part of the Mid-Cheshire Ridge.

The route will then cross back into Wrexham, taking in the villages of Bangor-on-Dee and Overton, before the sprint will be decided in Johnstown. The race will then continue along a scenic stretch of the Llangollen Canal.

Riders will have less climbing to contend with on this stage, however big crowds will be expected on the iconic Horseshoe Pass, which arrives at a pivotal point of the stage with around 30km to go.

The ensuing descent will set up a fast run-in to Wrexham for the stage finish to conclude the race’s journey in Wales, passing through Minera and Rhostyllen, before a short hop back over the border to Warrington for stage three.

Stage two will start at 11:15am on June 7 with riders expected to return to Wrexham for the stage finish at approximately 3:15pm.

Councillor Nigel Williams, Lead member for Economy and Regeneration, Wrexham said: “I’m once again really pleased to see a nationally important event such as the Tour of Britain Women being hosted in Wrexham, giving people the opportunity to see elite cyclists in a major competition.

“The race will give many the opportunity to witness and cheer on the cyclists, be that in the city centre for the start and end stages or as they pass through our communities. Please come to show your support and give them a warm Welsh welcome.”

Tour of Britain Race Director, Rod Ellingworth, said: “Working with our partners we’ve been able to plot out two really challenging and entertaining stages in Wales to open the race, with some iconic climbs and opportunities for the sprinters too.

“We wanted the Tour of Britain Women to show off the very best of Britain’s roads and scenery, and having spent a lot of time out driving the routes I’m absolutely certain that we’ve delivered.

“Finalising the routes in such a short timeframe has been a huge challenge, and only made possible thanks to the support of colleagues in Welsh Government, Conwy County Borough Council, Powys County Council and Wrexham County Borough Council, who deserve enormous credit for the commitment to the race and women’s cycling more broadly.”