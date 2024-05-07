Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 7th May 2024

New operating hours begin at Flintshire Recycling Centres this week

Flintshire County Council has implemented new operating hours for its five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs), a decision that the council states “has not been taken lightly.”

Effective from this week, all Flintshire Recycling Centres will now operate on a reduced number of days and all will be closed on Wednesdays.

Previously planned changes are now in force, as the centres transition from being open seven days a week to operating over just five days.

Specifically, the centres at Mold, Oakenholt, and Sandycroft are closed on both Wednesday and Thursday, whereas the Greenfield and Buckley sites are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The council explains that these measures are a necessary response to the “challenging financial position” it faces.

“In light of the budget-setting process, we had to implement significant measures to reduce costs while preserving jobs,” says Flintshire Council.

Factors such as site usage patterns, operational efficiency, traffic counts, and budget limitations were all taken into consideration when revising the opening days, the council said.

Councillor Dave Hughes, Cabinet member for Streetscene and the Regional Transport Strategy, emphasised the significance of the HRCs to the community.

“The decision to reduce the opening days was scrutinised by members and was ultimately seen as a balanced approach to maintain essential services while achieving necessary savings,” he stated.

Residents are reminded that they can use any Household Recycling Centre if their nearest site is closed, but should note that all centres are closed on Wednesdays.

On these days, the council advises holding onto recyclable materials until a centre reopens.

The council also warns against leaving items at the gates of a closed HRC, highlighting that such actions are considered fly-tipping and are subject to legal penalties, enforced with the help of comprehensive CCTV surveillance at all site entrances.

For more detailed information on the new operating hours and locations, residents are encouraged to visit the council’s official website at Flintshire.gov.uk.

 

