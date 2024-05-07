Wrexham Police FC to play two charity fundraising matches at Airbus Broughton

Wrexham Police FC are preparing to contest two friendly matches this month as part of their ongoing charity fundraising efforts.

Off-duty officers will face Andy’s Man Club FC at Broughton in a 3pm kick-off on Sunday, 12 May.

A men’s suicide prevention charity, Andy’s Man Club offer peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.

All proceeds from this match will help the charity to establish more free-to-attend groups within 30 minutes’ drive of any man in the UK.

Just a week later at Broughton, the players will face Happy Somedays – a Manchester-based inclusive organisation which aims to create safe spaces for people to enjoy sport and fitness activities.

Donations will be collected at the match in aid of PACT (The North Wales Police and Community Trust).

So far Wrexham Police FC have raised more than £42,500 for good causes.

WPFC founder, Sgt Dave Smith said: “These are both great fixtures and perfect fundraising opportunities for two great causes.

“Andy’s Man Club do fantastic work right across the country by helping men through the power of conversation.

“I think it’s especially important that with Mental Health Week coming up on 13 May – we all do our bit to try to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

“Any donations, big or small can help to fund this work and we hope it’s another great football match.

“PACT North Wales is another important organisation which is committed to supporting local community projects across the region.

“It’d be great for as many people as possible to come down to Broughton and watch the matches – there have been plenty of goals in our recent games!”

To make a donation, you can visit the club’s designated JustGiving page here.