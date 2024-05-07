Michelin-star chef Bryn Williams to open new restaurant at Mold’s Theatr Clwyd

Mold’s Theatr Clwyd and internationally renowned chef Bryn Williams have announced an exciting partnership that will see the opening of a new restaurant within the theatre’s premises in 2025.

This collaboration marks a significant fusion of culinary excellence and cultural artistry in North Wales.

Bryn Williams, who hails from Denbigh, is one of the UK’s most respected chefs, known for his commitment to using local produce and creating innovative dishes.

Williams, a Michelin award-winning chef and restauranteur, is regarded as one of the UK’s best chefs. His restaurants have included the acclaimed Odette’s in London, Colwyn Bay’s Porth Eirias, a beach-front restaurant, café & bar on the North Wales Coast, The Cambrian in the stunning Swiss Alps, and The Touring Club in Penarth.

Bryn Williams said: “I am thrilled to be returning home to my native Wales, to work in partnership with Theatr Clwyd, an organisation I have known and loved since being a child growing up locally.”

“I can’t wait to share my culinary passion for our distinct and dynamic region and its produce with my community”

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director said: “We are deeply excited to be working in partnership with Bryn on our food and drink offer at Theatr Clwyd – including restaurants, bars, and in all our event and retail spaces.”

“We always aim to work with people who are world class at what they do, who share our values, and who have strong links to our locality.”

“Bryn delivers on all these, and we look forward to working with him to make Theatr Clwyd known as a food and drink destination, as well as a venue for world-class culture and communities work.”

The new restaurant will open in 2025 in Theatr Clwyd’s building following completion of the vital redevelopment project.